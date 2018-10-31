Strike Slows Shipments To and From Canada

Society | October 31, 2018, Wednesday // 16:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Strike Slows Shipments To and From Canada Източник: pixabay

Canadian postal workers' union has been in strike since October 22. The situation affects deliveries to the whole world, incl. in our country.

The staging actions are carried out on a rotating basis in various places in the country, and in the affected areas shipments are not accepted and delivered, informs Bulgarian Post.

Canadian mail continues to work in the rest of the country, where no strike actions are currently taking place.

Information on normalization of the situation will be published on the site of Bulgarian Posts EAD.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: canada, postal, mail, deliveries, shipment, Strike, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria