Strike Slows Shipments To and From Canada

Canadian postal workers' union has been in strike since October 22. The situation affects deliveries to the whole world, incl. in our country.

The staging actions are carried out on a rotating basis in various places in the country, and in the affected areas shipments are not accepted and delivered, informs Bulgarian Post.

Canadian mail continues to work in the rest of the country, where no strike actions are currently taking place.

Information on normalization of the situation will be published on the site of Bulgarian Posts EAD.