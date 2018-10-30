Indonesian Authorities Search Underwater For Bodies and Plane

A round-the-clock search is underway for the bodies of the 189 passengers onboard Lion Air flight JT 610, which crashed into the sea off Jakarta on Monday morning.

Human remains were recovered from the crash site, about 15km (9 miles) off the coast. Authorities say search and rescue teams are now focusing on several areas off the coast of Java where they believe the body of the plane is located, saying that is where they expect to find the most victims. They do not expect to find survivors.

The passenger plane, flying from Jakarta to an Indonesian tin-mining region, lost contact with air traffic control about 13 minutes after take off on Monday morning. Flight data showed that it made a sudden, sharp dive into the sea. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Search teams have so far filled 10 body bags. Another 14 bags filled with debris, including handbags, clothing, mobile phones, ID cards and driving licences, have also been collected.

The head of Basarnas, the national search and rescue agency, Muhammad Syauqi, said that no human remains had been found since 11am on Monday. As a result an underwater search had begun, involving 30 specialised divers, according to the Jakarta Post.





Source: The Guardian