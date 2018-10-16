Bulgarian Energy Minister: Maritsa Iztok-2 TPP will Get Money to Pay Carbon Emission Quota

Sofia. The funds needed by the Maritsa Iztok thermal power plant to pay for carbon emission quota will be provided, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said, quoted in a ministry press release after her meeting with managers of state-run energy companies and trade union representatives. “By March 2019, Maritsa Iztok-2 TPP has to pay over BGN 300 million for greenhouse gas emissions, reports Focus News Agency. 

A working group in the Ministry of Energy has developed short- and long-term measures to stabilise the company. The funds for quota for that period will be provided, while in the coming months we will specify the measures for long-term stability of the state-owned thermal power plant,” the minister said.

She also said that next week experts of the energy ministry will present to interested parties initial information about the strategy for sustainable energy development to 2030-2050, currently in preparation. Bulgaria should opt for gradual transition to a low-carbon economy in order to ensure affordable energy prices on the domestic market, Petkova said.

