Half a Million Bulgarians Engaged in Undeclared Work

Every year, the gray economy in Bulgaria generates about 30 billion BGn, accounting for 30% of the total economy. The share of Bulgarians who work undeclared work is 16% or 500,000 people. The data are from the World Bank and the International Labour Organisation and were announced by the President of CITUB trade union, Plamen Dimitrov.

The average gray economy rate for all EU countries is 18%. The economy of the union is losing about 25 billion a year, while the workers employed in the gray sector worldwide are 60% or about 2 billion people.