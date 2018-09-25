International Plovdiv Tech Fair Kicks off in Bulgaria
SOFIA, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 74th edition of the International Technical Fair kicked off in Plovdiv, southern Bulgaria, on Monday, bringing together more than 550 exhibitors from 35 countries and regions.
The six-day event includes 10 specialized exhibitions, such as electronics, robotics and automation, energy and environment, information technology, machine building, construction, water, chemical, transport and automotive.
Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev said at the opening ceremony that the fair is "one of the best traditions" in the country.
It would continue to measure the pulse of the Bulgarian economy, Donchev said.
- » Which are the Largest Public Companies in Bulgaria?
- » H&M Hits Back at Claims Profits "Built on Poverty Wages"
- » Turkish Company Sarkuysan will Invest BGN 17 Million in Shumen Auto Parts Factory
- » 3564 Stores Later, the German Giant KiK Plans to Open its First 10 in Bulgaria as well
- » Bulgaria to Launch Campaign to Attract Chinese Tourists, Says Bulgarian Tourism Minister
- » Inercom Bulgaria Submits New Notification on CEZ Deal to Watchdog after a Restructuring