International Plovdiv Tech Fair Kicks off in Bulgaria

SOFIA, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 74th edition of the International Technical Fair kicked off in Plovdiv, southern Bulgaria, on Monday, bringing together more than 550 exhibitors from 35 countries and regions.

The six-day event includes 10 specialized exhibitions, such as electronics, robotics and automation, energy and environment, information technology, machine building, construction, water, chemical, transport and automotive.

Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev said at the opening ceremony that the fair is "one of the best traditions" in the country.

It would continue to measure the pulse of the Bulgarian economy, Donchev said.