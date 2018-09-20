endorsed by TNT

Ugandan Volleyball Ace Ongom Joins Bulgaria Club

September 20, 2018, Thursday
Ugandan volleyball powerful right attacker Ivan Ongom has joined Marek Union-Ivkoni Volleyball Club in Bulgaria.

This comes after a year since he joined Rwanda’s top tier side Gisagara Volleyball Club for a season.

Before he had moved to Rwanda, he had previously featured for UCU Doves and Sport–S in Uganda.

At Marek Union Ivkoni, he joins Kathbert Malinga, another Ugandan on the team and the third after Daudi Okello’s earlier exploits.

Ongom was unveiled in a number 13 jersey which he is expected to don for the season.

He was part of the Gisagara’s team that fell to hosts KAVC in the finals of the 2018 KAVC International tournament at Lugogo Indoor Stadium, in Kampala.

