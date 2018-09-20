Bulgarian Police Detain Driver Transporting 16 illegal Migrants
Crime | September 20, 2018, Thursday // 16:55| Views: | Comments: 0
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. A man from Sofia has been detained after the police found in his car 16 foreign nationals with no identity papers yesterday afternoon, the Ministry of Interior said. The man, who has a criminal record, was driving on the main road 1-1 to Mezdra. In his car, there were 14 men, a woman and a child who said they were Afghans and Iraqis. Their identity is being established. The driver has been detained for 24 hours and his car – seized.
- » Three Injured After Car Ploughs Into Pedestrians in London
- » Bulgarian Arrested In Curaçao For Extradition to Germany
- » Robbery in Rozhen Monastery
- » A Policeman was Shot in Sofia
- » Sofia: Four Detained for Distribution of Drugs from Dominican Republic
- » Ten on Trial over Mafia-style Killing of Monaco Heiress
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)