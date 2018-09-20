Bulgarian Police Detain Driver Transporting 16 illegal Migrants

Sofia. A man from Sofia has been detained after the police found in his car 16 foreign nationals with no identity papers yesterday afternoon, the Ministry of Interior said. The man, who has a criminal record, was driving on the main road 1-1 to Mezdra. In his car, there were 14 men, a woman and a child who said they were Afghans and Iraqis. Their identity is being established. The driver has been detained for 24 hours and his car – seized.

