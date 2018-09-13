Four Young Footballers Died in a Car Crash near Rousse

Four young people aged between 18 and 20 died in a severe crash on the road Pleven - Rousse, in the region of the village of Gorna Studena in Svishtov.

Their car hit a TIR truck.

The tragic incident happened last tonight, minutes after midnight. The first reason for the crash is the non-observance of the Stop sign by the driver of the car. Arriving on-site fire brigades had to cut the car that had been crushed to the point of being unrecognizable to take out the victims.

The four dead in the brutall accident are players of the team of FC Pavlikeni, which competes in the Northwest Third League, reports gong.bg. They are the assistant coach and striker Dimitar Kushev, Gencho Stefanov, Georgi Valchev and Ivelin Ivanov. Yesterday they were in Kozlovec to play with the local Farmer-93 in a match from the Amateur Football League Cup. The crash happened as they came back after the match.

"I'm shocked, I just can not talk. Dimitar Kushev was injured and told him not to come for the match, but he decided to support the boys. The four of them stayed in Kozlovets after the match with the intention to come back later, "Pavlikeni's coach Dimitar Todorov commented.