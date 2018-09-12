The Bulgarian Cabinet Approved BGN 6 Million for a Scientific Health Program

Approximately BGN 6 million will be awarded as a national scientific program for innovative, low-toxic, biologically active means of precision medicine. The funds for the period from 2018 to 2021 are for the development of new methodologies for the study of biologically active substances. They should determine their quality and relevance. New products need to be sought for the purposes of personalized and preventive medicine.

"The successful development of alternative approaches to the fight against infectious, neurodegenerative and malignant diseases will contribute to improving the quality of life of the population, and will reduce the pressure on the health and social system by optimizing and reducing medical costs for multi-drug infections, and the incapacity for work of those affected, which is expected to bring economic and social benefits to the country, "the government's press service said.

The program will be monitored and coordinated by the Ministry of Education and Science. "The goal is to overcome fragmentation in the research system, consolidate research potential, concentrate financial resources to address issues that are important to society and avoid duplication of funding."

At a previous meeting, the cabinet approved several other national science programs. Some of them also address health-related issues, including digitalization.