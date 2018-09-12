Bulgarian Municipal Schools will Receive Nearly BGN 2.5 Million for Student Scholarships

The government approved at its meeting on Wednesday additional transfers of BGN 2.482 million on the budgets of municipalities for the payment of scholarships for educational results from municipal schools for the current year.

The funds for scholarships are distributed on the basis of the educational results achieved at the state matriculation exams in Bulgarian language and literature and in mathematics. The terms and procedure for their distribution were determined by an order of the Minister of Education and Science, the press service of the Council of Ministers pointed out.

The aim is to enable the 78 municipal schools with the best resources to perform their school policies for improving the quality of education to the most successful Bulgarian matriculation exams in Bulgarian language and literature and in mathematics.

The decree will not have a direct or indirect impact on the state budget as the necessary funds are earmarked for the budget of the Ministry of Education and Science for 2018, the Cabinet adds.

