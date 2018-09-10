INTERVIEW WITH BESTSELLING ARMENIAN WRITER NARINE ABGARYAN

Armenian who writes in Russian, and in the last year her books have been a hit among Bulgarian readers. Her latest book, "Live on," has already been translated into Bulgarian, and Narine Abgaryan herself has come to Bulgaria specifically for its release

Boryana Cherganova from BNT met and spoke with Narine Abgaryan.

I meet Narine Abgaryan only a day after she arrived in Bulgaria. It's her first time visiting our country, but admits she feels at home.

Narine Abgaryan: It is very comfortable for my soul, it is warm, even the rain is so tender. I fell well in your country.

She was born in Armenia, but lives in Russia, she had a blog at the beginning of her career. She speaks fascinatingly, as she writes - even the stories of the war from her latest book. There is no sign of the tough conversation I expect. We are talking about the hope between life and death and about ways to move on.

Narine Abgaryan: My sister, who had a very heavy post-war syndrome, could not sleep, fly on a plane, she took everything very personally and it was difficult. All her fear she expressed in her paintings.

People who experience some sort of deprivation - war, begin to believe in simple things. We did not have electricity, we had no hot water. Somehow we tried to survive. That is why we believe in the love of the neighbor, in bread with cheese, in the water. In the honesty, the conscience of the people. When you start believing in such ordinary things, they support you.

The books are different as well as the stories, people and stories. The writer admits she does not choose them, they find her. The stories are colorful as the puzzle of life - they fit in one another naturally, and the message is one.

Love your close ones and keep them and do not despair. Because you can believe in God or you do not believe it, but there are forces that keep you safe - I do not doubt that such thing exists, you just have to remember about them and everything will work out.

She is happy that the Bulgarian reader appreciates and likes her, and the reason for it lies in the hope she gives.

Narine Abgaryan: I think I'm trying to comfort the reader, it seems to me that time is too restless and people need this comforting side of things. This may be the thing that attracts readers - seeing that not everything dies in end and that things will work out.

My grandmother told me that if one door is closed, another one opens. You just do not have to wait for that door to open right in front of you. You have to look for it.

She gets lessons from the fate wants to convey them to others.

Narine Abgaryan: I got a wrong diagnosis and when I wrote in my blog about it, 39 people wrote me, people who had the same diagnosis - multiple sclerosis. I gave advice to everyone once again, check yourself again - from 39 people only one confirmed they had the disease.

She tries to learn her first words in Bulgarian.

Narine Abgaryan: Благодаря, yesterday I tried to pronounce this word, but it did not come out properly, they told me to say Merci. Well, the word is Благодаря! Благодаря. Now I am going to remember it.