Bulgaria Won Against Norway in the League of Nations

September 9, 2018, Sunday
Bulgaria Won Against Norway in the League of Nations

Bulgaria could not make a better start in the League of Nations. Although not quite perfect in their first two games, Peter Hubchev's boys managed two victories after Norway left Bulgaria with to 0:1 defeat, reports gong.bg.

Our only accurate shot in the game was enough to beat the tough Scandinavian team. Radoslav Vasilev's first goal for the national team would not be enough if Plamen Iliev did not keep his goal dry during the very first 45 minutes of the clash.

After the break, Vasilev's surprise turn from the bench turned out to be key, and to the end the "lions" played selflessly and with a lot of passion to get a full set of 6 points after their first two games.

