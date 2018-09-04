17 Children were Injured in a Car Accident in Germany
17 children were injured in a truck and school bus crash in the German Harz region, DPA reported.
In addition to the children, the bus driver was injured, the agency notes.
According to the initial reports, the truck driver did not see the bus and hit him on the side. The incident occurred near the small town of Wegeleben, located on the road between Hannover and Leipzig.
All injured were taken to hospital, DPA said.
