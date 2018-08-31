Bulgarian Tourism Minister: 3.6% Rise in Foreign Tourists in June and July
Varna. 3.6% was the increase in the number of foreign tourists alone in the months of June and July, Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova told reporters in Varna, where she participated in a party event. So far the summer tourist season has been going very well, she said, quoted by Focus Radio. “For June and July alone, we had over 2.6 million foreign tourists, an increase by nearly 3.6%. This means that our forecasts for an increase of about 5% in June-September will materialise,” Nikolina Angelkova added. In January-July, over 5.2 million foreign tourists visited Bulgaria, an increase of 6.9%.
