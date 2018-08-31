Earthquake of Magnitude 5.1 Shook Greece
An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale was registered in the area of Trikala, Central Greece, reported Kathimerini, referring to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Institute.
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers and was also felt in Attica. There are no reports of casualties or damages.
