Earthquake of Magnitude 5.1 Shook Greece

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 31, 2018, Friday // 11:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Earthquake of Magnitude 5.1 Shook Greece

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale was registered in the area of Trikala, Central Greece, reported Kathimerini, referring to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Institute.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers and was also felt in Attica. There are no reports of casualties or damages.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria