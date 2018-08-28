Western Balkan Countries Discuss Regional Economic Zone Implementation

TIRANA, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Prime ministers of the Balkan region gathered on Monday in the Albanian coastal city of Durres to discuss the implementation and strengthening of the Regional Economic Zone.

According to the European Union (EU) Commissioner for Enlargement, Johannes Hahn, present in the meeting, the Regional Economic Zone will boost economic growth, jobs and prosperity in the region along the road to EU membership.

"The meeting of today's leaders in Durres adds to the positive dynamics that we have witnessed in recent months regarding the EU's prospect for the Western Balkans. The Regional Economic Zone will boost economic growth, jobs and prosperity in the region along the road to EU membership," Hahn tweeted.

In the press conference following the meeting, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama underlined the necessity to exploit the great and untapped potential of the common territory of the region by facilitating trade exchanges and strengthening cooperation.

"We have had a period of sustained economic growth in the region and we have had a period of employment growth. But despite the fact that we have employment growth, people need more salaries and higher incomes," stated Rama.

Rama emphasized the fact that "today we have a whole other level of political cooperation, but it is not yet associated with the same level of economic cooperation in the region."

In his speech, Prime Minister of Montenegro Dusko Markovic said that the Balkan countries must fulfill the obligations and commitments undertaken under the Berlin process by signing the action plan for regional connectivity.

"The action plan should be the agenda that keeps us moving so that our economies grow and have higher standards and be able to create more jobs," underlined Markovic.

Regional Economic Integration was at the center of the discussion during the meeting of the Western Balkan prime ministers. Also on the agenda were talks about lowering roaming tariffs, mutual recognition of professional qualifications, and regional investment.