National Day of Mourning for Victims of Bus Crash near Svoge
Sofia. Today is a day of national mourning for the victims of the heavy bus crash near Svoge on August 25. In memory of the victims, the national flags at all state institutions will fly at half mast. 16 died in the tragic incident, while 21 were injured. Most of the victims were from the village of Svetovrachene, including a 13-year-old boy. Six of the injured remain in a serious condition. Yesterday the Prosecutor’s Office said it will investigate the bus crash as to the driver’s action, the obligations of the transport company and the state of the road.
