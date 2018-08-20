The Fire Near Karlovo Should be Completely Extinguished within a Week

Sofia. The fire near Karlovo is expected to be completely extinguished within a week, Mayor Emil Kabaivanov told Focus News Agency. He said the situation is now under control and 20 people remain on site to monitor the area where the fire broke out. “Late afternoon yesterday the fire was contained and nearly extinguished,” he said, explaining that wildfires continue to smoulder after being put out. An area of approximately 100 decares was affected, no private property was damaged. Kabaivanov argued that the state should help the municipalities to maintain volunteer units, well trained and equipped, financially stimulated and ready to respond to natural disasters.

 

