OUTLIER FESTIVAL

ONE DAY OUTSIDE THE MATRIX WITH THE MUSIC OF

KAN WAKAN, GEORGE COSBY, IVO DIMCHEV, ALEXANDER VINCENT and more

The OUTLIER Fest will bring together for the first time names from the Californian, British and native music stage on September 15 in the Maymunarnika, Borisova Garden.

The mini-festival is based on the idea of ​​Georgi Linev, a composer / producer / multi-instrumentalist, born in Bulgaria and based in LA, famous for his artistic nickname Kan Wakan. OUTLIER Fest is the special event for the premiere of the brand new, second album of the project. Phantasmagoria Vol. 1 comes out globally on August 31, part of the trilogy and again includes great collaborations and guests as well as the orchestra of the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra.

Special guests at the event will be artists such as George Cosby (UK), Alexander Vincent (CAN) and Rachel Fannan (US). Part of the festival will be some of the most original actors from the Bulgarian alternative scene such as Ivo Dimchev, Les Animaux Sauvages and Dead Man's Hat.

The club's doors open at 15:30, beginning: 16:00.

Tickets for the festival are already on sale in the Eventim network and online

Preliminary price: BGN 20 / At the location: BGN 25