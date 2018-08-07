Four Paws Foundation: Number of Stray Animals Decreasing, Growing Interest in Adoptions in Bulgaria

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 7, 2018, Tuesday // 12:53| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Four Paws Foundation: Number of Stray Animals Decreasing, Growing Interest in Adoptions in Bulgaria

Sofia. The number of stray animals is decreasing, and more people adopt their pets, which is optimistic, Yavor Gechev of Four Paws Foundation told Focus Radio. The foundation counts the number of stray animals across Bulgaria. Large cities such as Sofia, Plovdiv, Burgas and Veliko Tarnovo report the best results, he said.
Only few cities are taking measures that are in full compliance with the law. Most places still solve their problems either by illegal killing, which is very difficult to prove, or by relocating the animals, Gechev said. “Ten years after the adoption of regulations on the ways of reducing the number of stray animals, they are still not applied. As if there is a boycott by local authorities, they just do not want to observe the law because it requires more effort,” said Yavor Gechev, adding that the Four Paws conducts neutering campaigns, cooperating with those municipalities that are willing to find long-term solutions and comply with the Bulgarian legislation. Other measures involve registration and identification of pets.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria