Four Paws Foundation: Number of Stray Animals Decreasing, Growing Interest in Adoptions in Bulgaria

Sofia. The number of stray animals is decreasing, and more people adopt their pets, which is optimistic, Yavor Gechev of Four Paws Foundation told Focus Radio. The foundation counts the number of stray animals across Bulgaria. Large cities such as Sofia, Plovdiv, Burgas and Veliko Tarnovo report the best results, he said.

Only few cities are taking measures that are in full compliance with the law. Most places still solve their problems either by illegal killing, which is very difficult to prove, or by relocating the animals, Gechev said. “Ten years after the adoption of regulations on the ways of reducing the number of stray animals, they are still not applied. As if there is a boycott by local authorities, they just do not want to observe the law because it requires more effort,” said Yavor Gechev, adding that the Four Paws conducts neutering campaigns, cooperating with those municipalities that are willing to find long-term solutions and comply with the Bulgarian legislation. Other measures involve registration and identification of pets.