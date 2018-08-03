Archaeologists Discovered a Late Antique Tomb with Murals in Sofia

Late antiquity tomb with frescoes was discovered last night during the repair of the sidewalk on Moskovska Street. Archeologists have been given a task to start exploring the tomb and the terrain. This was reported by the mayor Yordanka Fandakova to journalists during her visit to the archaeological excavations at St. Nedelya square.



Fandakova added that the Chief Architect had to propose how to expose the tomb in a way appropriate to the urban environment. According to initial data, the tomb is from the end of the fourth and the beginning of the fifth century.

For the next year, funds are provided for the reconstruction of the pedestrian space at the archaeological site to the church of St. Nedelya.



During the excavation, many clay pots and thousands of silver coins were found. Part of the interesting finds are a wooden sword handle with decoration, as well as a oyster from the Aegean sea, which directs the rich way of life of the citizens of Stara Serdika, informs the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency.

Fanudkova explained that the construction of the architectural site and the construction of a square to integrate the found remains. The Chief Architect has prepared the assignment for the architectural competition, which will be announced in November.



Regarding repairs in Sofia, Mayor Fandakova said she hopes most street repairs will end on 15 September.