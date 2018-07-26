ACT FESTIVAL 2018 Brings Contemporary Art to Bulgaria this October

ACT Independent Theater Festival heads to Sofia, Bulgaria this October to celebrate new forms and experiments in art.

From October 19 through October 25, audiences can experiences contemporary theater and dance performances.

This years festival will host eight Bulgarian performances and four international theater performances from Germany, France, Israel, and a German-Balkan co-production.

During the festival there will be two Master classes for artists to take part in: one with the performance-dance company United Cowboy from the Netherlands and Nullo Facchini team with Cantabile 2 from Denmark.

For more information on ACT Festival 2018 please visit: http://actfest.org/en/act-festival-2018/

