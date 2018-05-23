Travel and Read in a Retro Tram in Sofia on May 24th

The Urban Mobility Center invites all fans of the retro tram to take it to the capital tomorrow, May 24, on the occasion of the Day of Writing.

The favorite of local residents and guests of Sofia ancient tram will do two courses under the campaign slogan of Sofia Urban Mobility Center 'travel and read. "

The company invites all passengers to board the tram with a book in hands as a sign of respect for the holiday.

In the retro tram, people will also find fliers with information about the campaign of SUMC and Youth Theater "Nikolay Binev", which provide a 50% discount of the ticket price for the performances. This discount can use everyone who has long-term subscription cards for public transport.

Moreover, passengers will also receive a bookmark reminding them that reading in public transport can become a pleasure trip.

On May 24th the retro tram will await passengers for another tour in Sofia at 4.00 p.m. and 5.00 p.m. at the Square. "Vuzrajdane" with a route: Boulevard. "Botev", "Vitosha" National Palace of Culture to the neighborhood. "Iv. Vazov".