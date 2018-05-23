Travel and Read in a Retro Tram in Sofia on May 24th

Society | May 23, 2018, Wednesday // 18:47| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Travel and Read in a Retro Tram in Sofia on May 24th Ceb.bg

The Urban Mobility Center invites all fans of the retro tram to take it to the capital tomorrow, May 24, on the occasion of the Day of Writing.

The favorite of local residents and guests of Sofia ancient tram will do two courses under the campaign slogan of Sofia Urban Mobility Center 'travel and read. "

The company invites all passengers to board the tram with a book in hands as a sign of respect for the holiday.

In the retro tram, people will also find fliers with information about the campaign of SUMC and Youth Theater "Nikolay Binev", which provide a 50% discount of the ticket price for the performances. This discount can use everyone who has long-term subscription cards for public transport.

Moreover, passengers will also receive a bookmark reminding them that reading in public transport can become a pleasure trip.

On May 24th the retro tram will await passengers for another tour in Sofia at 4.00 p.m. and 5.00 p.m. at the Square. "Vuzrajdane" with a route: Boulevard. "Botev", "Vitosha" National Palace of Culture to the neighborhood. "Iv. Vazov".

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: 24 May, tram, read
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria