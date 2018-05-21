Nicolas Maduro Won a New Presidential Term in Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is celebrating his re-election in an energized speech inviting his defeated challengers to join him for a dialogue about the country's future.

Maduro spoke late Sunday to a crowd of cheering supporters at Venezuela's presidential palace in the capital of Caracas. Election officials say he won nearly 68 percent of the votes, beating nearest challenger Henri Falcon by more than 40 points.

The election gives Maduro a second six-year term amid the oil-rich country's deepening economic crisis that has many Venezuelans struggling to afford food and medicine.

Even before results were announced, Falcon rejected the election as illegitimate due to widespread irregularities and called for a new vote.

Maduro embraces the results, saying he is ready to meet with Falcon when and where he wants to set the agenda for Venezuela's future.