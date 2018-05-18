British Prisoners Renovated Wheelchairs for Sofia Hospital "Pirogov"

Society » HEALTH | May 18, 2018, Friday // 16:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: British Prisoners Renovated Wheelchairs for Sofia Hospital "Pirogov" Pirogov

The National Association of Resource Teachers, with the support of the British foundations Physionet and Frontline Bulgaria, donated 16 wheelchairs to UMHALSM "NI Pirogov", the wheelchairs were renovated by British prisoners, Ani Ivanova from the association announced.

"We donate a middle-class wheelchairs (world-wide), which very few people in Bulgaria can afford. They are functional. They are a good example of what should be the wheelchairs in Bulgaria, "stressed Ani Ivanova.

Deputy Executive Director Prof. Nikolay Gabrovski accepted the donation on behalf of the hospital. "On my behalf and on behalf of the hospital management, thank you for the donation, I think these carts will be of help especially for the small children's hospital that is being formed in the Pirogov Specialized Children's Complex. , they will contribute to more comfort in the treatment of patients. "Thank you again," Prof. Gabrovski said.

The National Association of Resource Teachers has established itself as a professional non-governmental organization that assists children, families and specialists for inclusion and personal development. It brings together professionals working for the full integration, inclusion and education of children with different opportunities and needs in the general educational and social life. Over the past two years, the organization has helped 400 Bulgarian families and children with disabilities with help from the British  Physio Net.

Physio Net is a non-governmental organization established in the United Kingdom in 2005 to provide physiotherapy and mobility equipment for people with disabilities in developing countries. The equipment is checked and registered at the PhysioNet depot in North Yorkshire. Members of the organization find that there is a permanent shortage and constant demand for wheelchairs. Therefore, they are included in all donation shipments of the organization. In 2017 PhysioNet won the Queen for Volunteer Activity Award.

Frontline is a charity with a mission to transform the lives of vulnerable children by recruiting and developing outstanding personalities to turn them into leaders in social work and society.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria