What is Included in this Year's "World Theater in Sofia?"

Six titles are included in this year's edition of "World Theater in Sofia". They will be visiting various Sofia scenes from 4 to 19 June. The efforts of the organizers are focused on the search for diversity and the performances will have subtitles in Bulgarian language, the organizers say.

The contemporary political and documentary theater is presented with the performance "Power and Resistance" based on the novel by Iliya Troyanov, with the participation of Samuel Finzi. The program includes two screenings of theatrical performances - Shakespeare's Julius Caesar by the National Theater London and Chekhov's Three Sisters in the production of the Russian director Timofey Kulyabin, which will be presented in the language of deaf people.

The Hakanai Dance Spectacle is experimenting with body language and new technologies, says the theaterist Asen Terziev: "Hakanai is a spectacle in which the main theme is virtuality. In fact, the whole vision is built live, in place by the dancing performer inside this cube. This is a relatively short performance, but part of it is the invitation to the viewers who will be able to enter and try to create their own images themselves. "

Another dance performance included in the program is named after the mythical Mount Chirceau. Choreographer is Fabrizio Favale, who is known as the poet of the dance, and the Czech "Losers" combines dance and contemporary circus with the participation of Czech DJ Andrew.



The 12th edition of "World Theater in Sofia" will be held from June 4th to June 19th.