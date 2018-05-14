6 Districts in Sofia are Protesting

6 Districts in Sofia are Protesting

Sewerage and nice streets demanded protesting residents of Pancharevo, Kokalyane and Bistritsa. They have blocked Samokov road several times because they want a complete rehabilitation of the road, reports Segabg.

"We are tired of living in mud and misery. The streets in Pancharevo and Kokalyane are in a really bad state. We do not have sewerage, it pollutes the environment. We have a great problems with waste disposal. The streets have not been repaired for decades, many streets just disappear," said Galina Bell , one of the organizers of the protest to Nova TV.

Three districts in another part of Sofia protested on Saturday under the motto "Let's get back Orlandovtsi, Malashevtsi and Benkovski on the map of Sofia." There the problems are with the broken streets, the lack of transport, the local people insist, besides the sidewalks and the street flooring, to repair the buildings of the community center and theclinic.

