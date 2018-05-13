Rescuers Will not Search for Boyan Petrov After Camp 3 ...

The top will not be climbed today - the Sherpas will search for Boyan Petrov from Camp 3 down.

This decision took Boyan Petrov’s wife - Radoslava Nenova, she announced, because she doesn’t want to endanger other lives. The popular Bulgarian mountaineer disappeared on May 3rd as he was climbing the 8,000m Shishapangma.

"Yesterday, during a very difficult conversation, I made a decision not to climb the peak today. We will not find him alive from Camp 3 up. I don’t want to lose hope but for me the life and survival of all the participants in the rescue is very important, and though it is very difficult for me - I do not see any point of endangering other lives, so I prefer the rescue teams to search the areas where there is a chance to find Boyan alive ...

If for Boyan the battle is over, let him stay in the mountain. Whatever happens until the end of the day, I am grateful for all efforts and I will reward them. This is the life of the Sherpas, I know that as they come down they will take another risk, another slope, another climb ... but I personally do not want to risk in order to climb the peak. All of the decisions for the search from here are only theirs.

Due to the large flow of information and comments, I have decided to describe in detail the chronology, the facts, the names, the correspondence and the prices. I have not yet decided whether to do it in a post or in a book. One is sure the story was written and it is worth remembering. Because of Boyan!

''Earlier it became clear that today the rescue operation continues - rescuers are looking for niches around the highest camp under Shisha Pangma peak in the Himalayas in search of the climber Boyan Petrov, who has been missing for 10 days’’, BNR reported.

Yesterday they climbed the route there, but they did not find traces. The tent of the Bulgarian, which was seen in the same camp a few days ago is not there anymore.

With no result yesterday were both helicopters’ flights over the area. Today they will not fly because of the safety of the rescuers who will be on the slope. At the lower camp 2, there is a large group, which is also expected today to continue the search.

It also turned out that the rescuers who went looking for Boyan Petrov did not contact the Base Camp below the 8,000th peak. No call from them in the morning. Helicopters are ready to take off, but since there is no call from the Sherpas, they are waiting.

The helicopter company, whose machines are involved in the rescue, has assured that they have done their best with the yesterday's search. People are over Shishapangma peak, but traces of Bulgarian are not found. The suspected objects that were spotted at the re-view were rocks and stones. After running out of fuel, the helicopter returned to Kathmandu in anticipation of a new mission.

There are groups of mountaineers among the whole route from the Base to the second camp under Shisha Pangma, where the rescue operation continues. Hundreds of Chinese rescuers, Sherpa, climbers, and two Nepalese helicopters are involved in the Himalayan massive rescue operation. Tomorrow the saviors are expected to reach the very top.

Lubomir Popyordanov of the Alternative Tourism Association said that there are not many expeditions to this peak and that the rescue operation started late.

"It is not a peak to which there is a great interest in climbing because it is not Everest, K2, Annapurna, not those peaks that have some glory. It is also located in China, where reaching the peaks and organizing expeditions is associated with more conventions and difficulties, "he told NOVA Wake Up.