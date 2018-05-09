Rescuers Make every Effort to Save Boyan Petrov, including a Helicopter

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov assured before today's government meeting that all efforts are being made to rescue mountaineer Boyan Petrov.

"We are in full communication with his relatives, as well as with the authorities in Nepal and China, and I have summoned the Chinese ambassador to provide a helicopter route if it can fly," said Borisov and said he hoped Petrov could be found alive and healthy.

Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva informed that not yesterday, but today was found a suitable helicopter, which can fly over 5000 meters but not more than 6100 meters.

In her words, at the time the weather allows, the helicopter will fly. She added that the government is still looking for a machine that flies higher than the helicopter provided, and the weather forecast shows more favorable conditions at the earliest tomorrow.

Minister Zaharieva also pointed out that the Chinese side was fully co-operating and specified that 6 professional rescuers were sent, who despite the bad weather stayed up for 12 hours so they could go to camp 2 where he might be.