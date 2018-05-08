Bulgarian Diplomat Found Dead in Tokyo

A man identified as the first secretary of the Bulgarian embassy in Japan was found dead in a commercial building in Shinjuku, Tokyo on Monday morning, ''Japan Today'' reported.

The police supposed that it was a suicide, local police reported.

Around 9:45 am, a passerby told the service that saw a man "falling from high". The fallen was taken to a hospital and shortly afterward he was declared dead.

The man was identified as the first secretary of the Bulgarian Embassy in Tokyo. He is 41 years old and has begun his mandate at the embassy in March.

Witnesses reported to police that they saw the man standing on the 7th floor of the building shortly before he died. At the scene of the incident, no suicide letter was found, the police added, "says Japan Today.

 

