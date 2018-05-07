Avengers: Infinity War has Crossed the $1 Billion Mark Worldwide

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War has broken another record: it’s become the fastest movie to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office, overtaking the prior record-holder, Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Deadline reports that that the film reached this milestone in just 11 days: it took The Force Awakens 12 days in 2015. The film’s success thus far has allowed Disney to cross the $3 billion mark for its overall box office thus far in 2018. What’s notable here is that Avengers reached this milestone before it opens in China on May 11th — once it does, that number will likely jump considerably.

The film also overtook The Force Awakens’ US opening weekend box office record last week when it grossed $250 million when it opened last week. Marvel’s Black Panther crossed the $1 billion mark four weeks after it hit theaters in February.

