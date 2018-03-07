A young woman was murdered in an apartment in the capital. A 37-year-old man was arrested. The offense took place on March 3, but information about it is released now.



Police clarify the circumstances surrounding the death of the 23-year-old woman in the capital's "Svoboda" district, the Ministry of Interior reports.

On March 3, around 6:40 pm in the metropolitan Second District Police Department was received a report about a dead young woman in an apartment in the neighborhood.

Police teams were immediately dispatched to the address. There they detained a 37-year-old man from Sofia. According to bTV, he was a boyfriend of the woman and has criminal past.

The Emergency Assistance team arrived just to record the death of the young woman. At the scene there was an inspection, a case of an intentional murder investigation is under way, the police report said. The body of the deceased was transported for autopsy.

The man has been charged with murder and has been subjected to a constant "detention on remand" measure. He can be sentenced to 10-20 years in prison.

The case investigation continues under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.