The Syrian Government Army is Advancing in Several Directions in Eastern Ghouta
World | March 5, 2018, Monday // 08:33| Views: | Comments: 0
twitter.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Syrian Arab army is advancing in several directions in the controlled by extremists region - Eastern Ghouta, the France press reports. This was stated by a senior Syrian soldier before the state agency SANA on Sunday.
"Army units are advancing in several directions," and liberated several farms and villages, a source told SANA, AFP adds that the government's army is carrying out a large-scale land and air offensive in the Damascus suburb.
- » Aid Convoy Enters Besieged Rebel-Held Damascus Suburbs in Syria
- » The Winners of this Year's Oscar
- » China Says it Does Not Want a Trade War with U.S
- » The Turkish Television Banned over 200 Songs
- » Serbia Reacts to Montenegro Sending Army Officers to Kosovo
- » US Launched Satellite with Heavy Missile "Atlas"
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)