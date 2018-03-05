The Syrian Government Army is Advancing in Several Directions in Eastern Ghouta

The Syrian Arab army is advancing in several directions in the controlled by extremists region - Eastern Ghouta, the France press reports. This was stated by a senior Syrian soldier before the state agency SANA on Sunday.

"Army units are advancing in several directions," and liberated several farms and villages, a source told SANA, AFP adds that the government's army is carrying out a large-scale land and air offensive in the Damascus suburb.

