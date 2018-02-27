Registered Crimes For 2017 are 104 237

The registered crimes for the year 2017 are 104 237. This was stated at the briefing by Interior Minister Valentin Radev, BGNES reported. Most crimes were committed in the Burgas District, followed by Sofia and Pleven.

Last year, 51,603 perpetrators of crimes were found or 3% less than 2016.

Valentin Radev explained that the main objectives of the Ministry of Interior activity in 2017 were border security, raising the capabilities of the Ministry of Interior structures for countering terrorism, increasing the effectiveness of preventive action, ensuring security and public order, and others.

 

