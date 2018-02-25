Over 120 Snow-cleaning Machines Take Care of the Sofia Streets
In Sofia over 120 snow-cleaning machines cleaned with mixtures against icing, inform the municipality. The streets and boulevards, along which urban transport moves, dangerous and steep sections and main streets in all 24 Sofia districts are processed.
Processing continues in the regions of Novi Iskar, Kremikovtsi and Ovcha Kupel. The mountain roads in Vitosha Mountain - "Boyana - Golden Bridges" and "Dragalevtsi - Aleko" are also being processed. Urban transport moves everywhere along its usual routes.
The municipality reminds drivers to drive carefully.
- » Reactions in the National Assembly on the Sale of CEZ's Assets in Bulgaria
- » The Minister of Energy Resigned
- » Sofia Municipality will Try to Reduce Advertising in the City Center
- » “Blue Room” for Hearing of Child Victims of Crime Opened in Vratsa
- » Bulgaria's commercial vehicle registrations rise 19% y/y in Jan
- » Bulgarian Ombudsman will Now be Elected by Open Ballot System