Bulgaria: Trump Wants Teachers to Carry Weapons Source: Twitter

Against the backdrop of massive student protests, President Donald Trump supported stricter control, but asked teachers to be armed. The protest in Washington was part of the national anti-weapons movement. Earlier, it was set up by students after the shooting of 17 people in a Florida school attack.

"The teacher will carry a secret weapon, they will have special training and there will no longer be a zone without weapons Such a zone is good for the maniacs because they are all cowards. It gives freedom and allows them to attack because no one can return the bullets "Trump said.

