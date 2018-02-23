Trump Wants Teachers to Carry Weapons

Against the backdrop of massive student protests, President Donald Trump supported stricter control, but asked teachers to be armed. The protest in Washington was part of the national anti-weapons movement. Earlier, it was set up by students after the shooting of 17 people in a Florida school attack.

"The teacher will carry a secret weapon, they will have special training and there will no longer be a zone without weapons Such a zone is good for the maniacs because they are all cowards. It gives freedom and allows them to attack because no one can return the bullets "Trump said.