Bulgaria: Deputy Director of UNICEF Resigned Because of Obscene Remarks to Women twitter.com

UNICEF Deputy Justin Forsyth has resigned on charges of inappropriate behavior by female staff. That was when he held his previous post as head of the British charity foundation Save the Child, Nova TV reported.

Three of his employees complained that he had sent inappropriate texts and commented on how the young employees were dressed. UNICEF has stated that they did not know. He apologized to the three women for the incidents.

