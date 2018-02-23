Serbia's President Alexander Vucic Arrives on an Official Visit to Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Serbia's President Alexander Vucic Arrives on an Official Visit to Bulgaria

Serbia's President Alexander Vucic arrives on an official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of the head of state Rumen Radev.

The topics of conversation between the two will be the European integration of Serbia, the prospects for the Western Balkans region in the context of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Serbia, and especially the connection along our common border.

Vucic will have a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva.

