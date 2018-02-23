Municipality in Veliko Tarnovo Will Place Filters on the Chimneys in the City Agaist Air Pollution

Veliko Tarnovo will be installed 1,500 filter for clean air. The facilities will be placed on the chimneys of the combustion plants, as experts say their installation will lead to a drastic reduction in particulate matter and air emissions.

The project is made by the municipality in the old capital.

