SurveyThe Most Visited Country in the World is Japan

February 23, 2018, Friday
A study by one of the major credit and debit card companies shows that Japan has been the most visited country in the past two years. For the first time the country of the rising sun displaces the United States of America.


Worldwide travelers are making shorter trips, with the average stay time in foreign countries being eight days, compared to nine nights five years ago. This shows the study of the card payment company entitled "Global attitudes to travel", which takes place in 27 countries around the world. Other trends the company has noted is increasing the number of trips to an average of 2.7 per year.

In addition to Japan, among the most visited countries in the world are the United States and Australia. The main reason for this is that people travel to nearby destinations, meaning people in the Pacific region most often choose Japan, Americans prefer Europe, Mexico, Canada.


Residents of Saudi Arabia are the ones who spend the most money on a trip, the survey shows. The average spend on traveling abroad is $ 1793, of which $ 778. More and more people prefer to pay in cash, according to the survey.

travel, tourism, Japan, survey, Australia, Saudi Arabia
