The Times: May U-Turn on Rights For EU Migrants After Brexit

EU citizens who arrive in Britain during the post-Brexit transition period will be allowed to stay permanently under a U-turn planned by Theresa May, The Times writes.



Three weeks ago the prime minister caused surprise by saying that those arriving after March 29 next year should not have the same rights as those who came before.



The Times has learnt that Downing Street is now examining proposals to make a unilateral promise to EU citizens that they can remain if they arrive before the end of the transition period. Such a period was due to last until the end of 2020 but this week the government was accused of preparing the ground for an open-ended transition.