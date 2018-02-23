Brussels is Discussing the EU Budget after Brexit

The future of the European institutions, their governance and the multiannual financial framework are the main topics of the informal European Summit today in Brussels. As these are issues that will be of concern to Europe after her separation with the UK, today 27 heads of state and government are taking part in the meeting, as will be the Member States number after the break. Prime Minister Boyko Borisov also attended the meeting, bTV reported.

Officially the subject is not on the agenda. But it can not be avoided because European leaders will discuss governing institutions and the budget after the release of Britain when the Union will undoubtedly be different. Heads of State and Government will discuss the size of the future Eurobudget and its priorities. MEPs will then be able to accept or reject their proposals.

The other important topic is how the future European Parliament will look. The number of Member States is decreasing, it is logical to reduce the number of Members. In his invitation to the Heads of State, EU Council President Donald Tusk stresses that after the withdrawal of the UK from the EU, the number of MEPs will decrease from 751 to 705, the BNR added. Tusk points out that the remaining vacancies should be reserved as a reserve for future enlargements. With regard to the candidacy of the European Commission, Donald Tusk recalls the European Parliament's call for the candidate to be elected among the leaders who will be nominated by the European political parties. The idea of ​​creating transnational lists of European elections will also be touched, but only in the context of the vote in 2024.

On the occasion of the multiannual financial framework for the period after 2020, Tusk underlines: "In recent discussions, we have outlined new priorities such as stopping illegal migration, strengthening European security and defense, and increasing investment in the Erasmus program. we need to look at the issue of the budget gap in the EU due to Brexit, which shows how serious the challenges are. "