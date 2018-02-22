A man was Found Murdered This Night in the Lyulin District
A man was found murdered this night in the Lyulin district, the Bulgarian National Radio has learned.
Three children were found in the family apartment and there is an information that they had not been to school before. The social institutions in the capital are also seized.
The investigation continues.
