If You Love the Sun, Beaches and Exotic Places This Job Offer is For You!

February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Източник: pixabay

Do you love the sun, the beaches, the exotic places and ... the birds?

The Bahamas offer the ideal job for you. Officially: By February 28, you can submit a CV for Flamingo Care Position.

Of course, however there are certain requirements.

Among them are: you have graduated zoology, have experience with animals, and if you are an ornithologist is an additional plus.

What do you need to do?

Besides you have to move to the Bahamas, you will be responsible for improving the living conditions of exotic birds, you will also need to participate in a program to increase their population.



Birds are located on the territory of a complex that is valued at over 10 million dollars.

