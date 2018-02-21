US Police Prevented Another Mass Murder at School

US Police Prevented Another Mass Murder at School

US police say they have prevented a mass murder plot in the city of Withers in California, the Associated Press reported, citing the Los Angeles County favors.
 
The gunman is a suspect at the El Camino High School in Witter. A security guard at the school listened to a conversation in which the boy threatened to open fire in the building on Friday and reported to the police.

A search for a large number of firearms and ammunition was found in a suspect's home, police spokeswoman Nicole Nishidha told AFP, the Russian agency TASS reported.
 
A week ago, a shootout in a school in the city of Parkland, Florida, killed 17 people. The killer was 19 years old student suspended for discipline reasons armed with semi-automatic AR-15 rifle.

