US Police Prevented Another Mass Murder at School
US police say they have prevented a mass murder plot in the city of Withers in California, the Associated Press reported, citing the Los Angeles County favors.
The gunman is a suspect at the El Camino High School in Witter. A security guard at the school listened to a conversation in which the boy threatened to open fire in the building on Friday and reported to the police.
A search for a large number of firearms and ammunition was found in a suspect's home, police spokeswoman Nicole Nishidha told AFP, the Russian agency TASS reported.
A week ago, a shootout in a school in the city of Parkland, Florida, killed 17 people. The killer was 19 years old student suspended for discipline reasons armed with semi-automatic AR-15 rifle.
- » Erdogan Ordered the Infidelity to be Forbidden by Law
- » Macron is Planning Tougher Rules on Asylum in France
- » Greece-Macedonia Name Row Edging Towards Solution, Says Merkel
- » Artificial Intelligence may Fall into Bad Hands
- » American Woman is Suing Twitter, Facebook and Google
- » Netherlands Has Granted Asylum to More Than 70% of Turkish Coup Suspects Since 2016