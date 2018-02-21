The Oscar-nominated Bulgarian: Our Government is Fake

Animator Theodor Ushev, nominated for the most prestigious award in the world of cinema - "Oscar" for his animation on Georgi Gospodinov's story, "Blind Vaysha" presented his new project in Bulgaria.

In the mirror, dimly is his first exhibition-installation in Bulgaria, which is open to the audience from February 20 to March 11 at the Sofia City Art Gallery.

The purpose of the whole installation is to get everyone to think about hypocrisy and falsity in everyday life.

"I think everything is fake at the moment - we eat fake food, the politicians are fakes, the government, the president ... the only real thing is this virtual reality."

"Through such actions we can change the minds of the people and they can start to work because everything depends on us," said Theo Ushev.

The project In the mirror, dimly was launched in August, and includes many technologies.

Specially developed software is used, which for the first time in virtual reality allows the drawings to be animated frame by frame.

Using a special helmet, the viewer will be immersed in an alternative environment to get the illusion of being part of the action he sees.

The mixed reality adds digital 3D pictures and images, mixing them with the surrounding environment.

Thus, physical and digital objects exist together and interact in real time.

The entire installation is constructed as a Christian temple. For sails Ushev uses thermal blankets that are designed for crisis situations.

There are many drawings and texts on love and hate on them. Light in the gallery is dim and everyone can look through by using the flash of their phone.

"The whole installation is like a story. Using these blankets as canvas for artwork, I change their essence and function, "the project author said.

Theodor Ushev has performed a series of similar exhibitions in other countries around the world including England, Canada, Holland, Slovenia, Japan, USA, France and others.

In the mirror, dimly was created especially for Bulgaria.