Illegal migrants in the EU Decreased by 60% in 2017
The number of illegal migrants entering the EU in 2017 has fallen by 60% compared to 2016, according to Frontex Bureau of European Border Protection, quoted by news agencies.
Last year, around 205,000 people arrived illegally in the EU and the number is 511,000 in 2016. Frontex stressed that the number of illegal migrants from last year was higher than before the migration crisis. Then, in the EU countries, between 72 and 140 thousand illegal migrants arrived on average each year.
In 2017, the migrant route through the Eastern Mediterranean and the Western Balkans was less busy than in the past.
- » The Oscar-nominated Bulgarian: Our Government is Fake
- » Western Clinics Avoid Accepting Bulgarians
- » Flu Kills 37 In Romania Year To Date
- » Trade Unions Expert: 71% of Bulgarians Live with Income below Minimum Standard
- » Clouds With Rain Today, Maximum Temperatures of 4-9°C
- » A Farting Passenger Forced a Plane to Make an Emergency Landing