Bulgaria and Spain are Leaders in the Decline in Construction in the EU

Bulgaria and Spain are the countries with the most severe decline in the construction sector on an annual basis,

This shows Eurostat data from the end of December 2017, published yesterday (February 19th) and quoted by Investor.bg.

For our country this is the first contraction on an annual basis for ten months, the data show.

We recall that two weeks ago the National Statistical Institute published data according to which construction output in Bulgaria reported in December 2017 the strongest annual decline since January 2017 (11 months).

According to Eurostat, the largest expansion is observed in Hungary, where growth is 35%, and Slovenia, where construction output increases by 21.2%. In Spain, however, construction declines by 13.4% and in Bulgaria by 4.1%.

Bulgaria is among the top 3 countries with the strongest decline in construction and on a monthly basis. According to European statistics, in December 2017, the largest decrease was registered in Slovakia (5.5%), Spain (4.4%) and Bulgaria (3%). This is the second consecutive month of decline for our country on a monthly basis, reported by Eurostat. In November construction in Bulgaria shrank by 1.6%