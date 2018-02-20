200 European Human Rights Organizations Protest in Hungary

Society | February 20, 2018, Tuesday // 10:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 200 European Human Rights Organizations Protest in Hungary twitter.com

More than 200 European human rights organizations protest against the new laws proposed by the Hungarian Parliament aimed at limiting the work of NGOs helping refugees in the country, reports Bgnes.

"We express our solidarity with civil society and all human rights defenders in Hungary - the brave people who are fighting for a more honest society," reads part of the open letter signed by the organizations and published by the German branch of Amnesty International ".

Today, we are going to discuss legislative changes that will impose new restrictions on non-governmental organizations in the country. It is expected that many of them will even be banned. According to the bills published last week on Parliament's website, these organizations will be required to pay a 25% tax on all their foreign funding, and their workers will be banned from accessing refugee centers near the country's borders.

The affected NGOs will also have to register with the Ministry of the Interior, which in turn will have the right to impose fines or deny them the right to work legally in Hungary. But to approve the changes, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government needs a two-thirds majority, which is not currently in parliament.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hungary, European, humans rights organizations, protest
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria