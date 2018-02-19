Large Luggage Can Now Also Ride for Free in Sofia's Public Transport

The ticket for transporting large luggage with public transport in Sofia may be dropped.

Currently bags, suitcases, packets should be charged if the sum of their height, width and thickness exceeds 140 cm. A fine of 40 levs is imposed on a people whose carriage exceeds these sizes.

According to Deputy Mayor of Sofia Evgeny Krussev charging for large baggage may be removed. Such a proposal would be submitted by the administration to the municipal council. The reason is that many travelers do not know that they have to buy tickets for their bags. This is especially true for foreign and Bulgarian tourists in Sofia.